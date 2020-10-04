discussion
Julian Renard
MakerFounder, Tinyforest.co
Hey, I just built Kingdom this weekend to fund my next startup and plant trees. I have always been fascinated by the famous The Million Dollar Homepage, so I decided to launch my own 2020 version :-) It's incredible to already have Flickr on Kingdom! I just sent a couple of DM on Twitter and boom (the magic of the internet) 🤪 A big thanks to Eric Willis @superic for the initial traction. I confuse him with @erictwillis (A really good move 😂) If Kingdom gain traction, I plan to: - Create more tiles (as much as Animal Crossing objects) - Make the map infinite (💵 + 🌳 = 😁) - Add search engine - Create accounts to edit / extend kingdom - Create marketplace to sell or rent kingdom (ethereum contract 😋) Can't wait to have your feedback! Make your kingdom for free with this $50 voucher: https://kingdom.so/?gift=product...
