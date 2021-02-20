Kinetic - Build Meaningful Relationships
Kris
Maker
Hi, there! Thanks for checking us out - this is Kris, a Co-Founder and CEO at Kinetic. In early April, we started this effort by talking with 110+ professionals about how they network. While they all had LinkedIn accounts, there was a common frustration that while they all had hundreds (if not thousands) of connections, they weren't really connecting on a meaningful level. We realized there was a sizable issue here. Not only where professionals looking to connect more meaningfully but they were also spending a considerable amount of time searching for others, crafting those perfect emails, and crossing their fingers that they get a response of "Yes, I would be happy to meet with you to talk about x." In May, we made our first round of introductions via email - that was our alpha! We quickly realized there are a few key components in making a good introduction that's mutually beneficial to both parties. After a few months of that and launching our MVP, we noticed people wanted to keep the conversations going and have more opportunity to connect with members outside of just weekly introductions. Knowing this, we introduced Office Hours and Coffee Clubs to provide the space to go deeper with industry professionals. To-date, we've made 550+ introductions, with Members holding regular Office Hours and Coffee Club sessions, and our avg conversation rating is a near 4.8/5. We've seen Members find advisors, first hires (that have gone on to find a mentor), MVP feedback, industry insights, and helping bridge corporate and early-venture talent. Feel free to ask any questions and thanks for the support!
@vitaliy_skrypnyk Thanks for the note! Simply join the waitlist and with a completed profile, we'll approve access with the 14-day trial. Feel free to let me know of any additional questions!