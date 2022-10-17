Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Kinetic Boy
Kinetic Boy
Endless running & adventure game
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Kinetic Boy (Android) is an endless runner & adventure type of game where your mission is to avoid obstacles and reach as far as possible while in constant movement. The controls are easy and the gameplay is dynamic with beautiful graphics.
Launched in
Android
,
Adventure Games
,
Free Games
+1 by
Kinetic Boy
HYCU Protégé for AWS
Ad
Free no-code, no-script backup for AWS
Learn more
About this launch
Kinetic Boy
Android adventure game - endless runner type of game
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Kinetic Boy by
Kinetic Boy
was hunted by
Sasho Trajkov
in
Android
,
Adventure Games
,
Free Games
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
Kinetic Boy
is not rated yet. This is Kinetic Boy's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#39
Report