Kindbot Buddy
Real-time cannabis plant diagnosis
#4 Product of the DayToday
Kindbot Buddy is a real time cannabis plant diagnosis app that can diagnose 22 of the most common cannabis plant stressors. Simply scan your grow and Buddy will return the top three likely culprits ranked by how confident it is of each result. You can also check out buddy.kindbot.io where you'll get helpful recommendations for solutions.
