Real-time cannabis plant diagnosis

Kindbot Buddy is a real time cannabis plant diagnosis app that can diagnose 22 of the most common cannabis plant stressors. Simply scan your grow and Buddy will return the top three likely culprits ranked by how confident it is of each result. You can also check out buddy.kindbot.io where you'll get helpful recommendations for solutions.

Visual AI Provides Pocket-Sized ExpertiseKindBot harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide cannabis growers an advanced technology solution in a pint-sized package. Kristina Etter Before becoming a freelance cannabis writer, Kristina Etter, spent 20 years in corporate information technology with companies including Maytag Appliances, Wells Fargo Financial, and DuPont Pioneer.
