Kin Euphorics

Get a buzz without the booze

Kin Euphorics makes a first-of-its-kind beverage that gives you a buzz without the booze. Euphorics are created from a stack of adaptogens+nootropics+botanics that stimulate your neurochemistry to provide blissful feelings including clarity, focus, flow, and calm. High Rhode lifts your mood and dissolves stress with no hangover the next day.

Reviews

Larissa May
Scott Hartley
Maria Gilfoyle
 6 reviews
View all 6 reviews 
Helpful
  JD
    JD
    Pros: 

    It’s a fun alcohol alternative that actually makes you feel a buzz, without impacting your health. Unique and well rounded botanical taste.

    Cons: 

    It’s great as it is.

    It’s been a lot of fun to grab some mixers and garnishes and make my own Kin creations. Cant wait to get my next shipment and see what comes next for Kin!

    JD has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
  Maria Gilfoyle
    Maria Gilfoyle, Founder of The Power Thread
    Pros: 

    Kin makes me feel relaxed, focused, and energized without any booze. It tastes great and works! I also love the branding!

    Cons: 

    Loved everything about Kin!

    Kin makes me feel relaxed, focused, and energized without any booze. It tastes great and works! I also love the branding!

    Maria Gilfoyle has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Makers
Matthew Cauble
Matthew Cauble
Jen Batchelor
Jen Batchelor
Eli Libman
Eli Libman
Was skeptical at first but this product really works! Shared half a bottle with friends before going out and it really created a vibe. The conversation was flowing and everyone was feeling great. We all felt super clear and on point too. I found it mixed well with some soda and lemon - it adds its own herbal aroma/taste. 0 calories too which is a major plus! Curious if they will launch other flavors.
Larissa May
Larissa May, President, Livinlikelarz
Kin immediately reduced my anxiety and brought me to a calmer, more collected state. No booze, no hangover. It actually works.
Lorelei Bandrovschi
Lorelei Bandrovschi, Founder of Listen Bar
Love Kin!
Lorelei Bandrovschi
Lorelei Bandrovschi, Founder of Listen Bar
We love Kin at Listen Bar! As New York’s first booze-free bar, we’re always on the hunt for the best products to showcase on our menu and Kin is one of the stars of our cocktails. It lives up to its euphoric promise and adds a nice aromatic complexity to any drink. Must try!
LV
LV
Kin is incredible when shared with others, it makes you feel calm and buzzy at the same time making everybody more sociable and open!
