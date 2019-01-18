Kin Euphorics makes a first-of-its-kind beverage that gives you a buzz without the booze. Euphorics are created from a stack of adaptogens+nootropics+botanics that stimulate your neurochemistry to provide blissful feelings including clarity, focus, flow, and calm. High Rhode lifts your mood and dissolves stress with no hangover the next day.
Reviews
- Pros:
It’s a fun alcohol alternative that actually makes you feel a buzz, without impacting your health. Unique and well rounded botanical taste.Cons:
It’s great as it is.
It’s been a lot of fun to grab some mixers and garnishes and make my own Kin creations. Cant wait to get my next shipment and see what comes next for Kin!JD has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Kin makes me feel relaxed, focused, and energized without any booze. It tastes great and works! I also love the branding!Cons:
Loved everything about Kin!
Kin makes me feel relaxed, focused, and energized without any booze. It tastes great and works! I also love the branding!Maria Gilfoyle has used this product for one day.