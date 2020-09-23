discussion
API LADS
MakerCMO @ API LADS
@chrismessina - Thank you for the hunt, once again a true honor! When we were developing Shorten.REST - a URL shortening API platform that supports branded domains one of the most difficult problems we had to solve was how to support SSL for potentially unlimited amounts of domains. After closely examining AWS' limits on installing SSL certificates on load balancers we concluded that the most cost effective way to handle this challenge would be to build our own SSL management system that would automatically handle domain associations and generate SSL certificates on demand, automatically, through LetsEncrypt services. Considering this is a common problem across SaaS providers we decided to take our solution to the next step and build an AWS marketplace solution that would help other SaaS providers have the ability to generate SSL certificates for all of the domains that are pointing to their services. We invested several months into figuring out the best way to do this and package the solution into a 1 click install that automatically "just works" within minutes. Some of the highlights include: + Manage unlimited domains & SSL certificates at a fixed price + Get a complete Domain + SSL management system up in running in minutes, not months + Add customer branded domain to your SaaS and automatically generate SSL certificates using only one API call + Automatic SSL certificate renewals for all domains on your server + Complete traffic ownership given that the system is self hosted, on your servers We are excited to share it with the community and looking forward to receiving your feedback. You can view the full documentation of the app logic and installation process here: https://kilossl.com/documentation/
