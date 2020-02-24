Deals
Killed for Food
Killed for Food
Find out how fast humans are killing animals ☠️
Killed for Food shows you the number of animals killed per second by humans for food. Wait till you see the chickens.
DK the Human
Maker
We just out here tryna say something about humans and the earth. We only got one. ☝🏽 STOP EATING MEAT U CARBON UNNEUTRAL TURDS
an hour ago
Cathy Chen
I am now vegan.
an hour ago
Sandoche
Amazing ! Good job
