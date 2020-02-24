  1. Home
  2.  → Killed for Food

Killed for Food

Find out how fast humans are killing animals ☠️

Killed for Food shows you the number of animals killed per second by humans for food. Wait till you see the chickens.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews2.5/5
DK the Human
DK the Human
Maker
We just out here tryna say something about humans and the earth. We only got one. ☝🏽 STOP EATING MEAT U CARBON UNNEUTRAL TURDS
UpvoteShare
Cathy Chen
Cathy Chen
I am now vegan.
UpvoteShare
Sandoche
Sandoche
Amazing ! Good job
UpvoteShare