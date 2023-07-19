Products
Home
→
Product
→
Killed by Meta
Killed by Meta
Unearth Meta's Digital Graveyard ☠️
Explore the history of Meta's (previously Facebook) discontinued products. From apps to features, delve into the stories of ventures that didn't make the cut. A fascinating journey through Meta's digital evolution.
Launched in
Tech
by
Killed by Meta
About this launch
Killed by Meta
Unearth Meta's Digital Graveyard ☠️
Killed by Meta by
Killed by Meta
was hunted by
Adefisola Adigun
in
Tech
. Made by
Adefisola Adigun
. Featured on July 20th, 2023.
Killed by Meta
is not rated yet. This is Killed by Meta's first launch.
