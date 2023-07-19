Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Killed by Meta
Killed by Meta

Unearth Meta's Digital Graveyard ☠️

Free
Embed
Explore the history of Meta's (previously Facebook) discontinued products. From apps to features, delve into the stories of ventures that didn't make the cut. A fascinating journey through Meta's digital evolution.
Launched in
Tech
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
21
followers
Killed by Meta by
was hunted by
Adefisola Adigun
in Tech. Made by
Adefisola Adigun
. Featured on July 20th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Killed by Meta's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-