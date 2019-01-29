Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Kiindly

Kiindly

Discover coupons as you shop

Kiindly is a leading platform of discount coupon codes and cashback for the products and services offered by 1, 200 plus stores. The company not just bridges vendors and target consumers through the Web but also 800,000+ registered nonprofit organizations.

Reviews

Diya Kapoor
 
Helpful
  • Diya Kapoor
    Diya KapoorDigital Marketing Expert
    Pros: 

    Great deals, discount and best coupons of many branded stores

    Cons: 

    website is little slow on mobile

    I have got best deals for Christmas shopping on Kiindly. Now looking for Valentine deals

    Diya Kapoor has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Kathy Jones
Kathy Jones
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.