Kiindly is a leading platform of discount coupon codes and cashback for the products and services offered by 1, 200 plus stores. The company not just bridges vendors and target consumers through the Web but also 800,000+ registered nonprofit organizations.
Reviews
- Pros:
Great deals, discount and best coupons of many branded storesCons:
website is little slow on mobile
I have got best deals for Christmas shopping on Kiindly. Now looking for Valentine dealsDiya Kapoor has used this product for one month.
