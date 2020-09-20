discussion
Nerea Marta
MakerCo-founder of Topxel — Launching Kiff!
Hey folks 👋 We are Nerea and Asier, indie developers, and makers. It's been a tough year for all of us, and stocking groceries in the middle of a pandemic while working for home has been quite challenging. As days blend, we lost track of when we did buy or cook something. It did happen a lot to us. Especially after cooking for the whole week, we didn't remember how long the leftovers where stored in the fridge. Today we're stoked to launch our first iOS app ever: Kiff, a food tracker for your groceries and leftovers. - 🤦♂️ Track expiration dates, and don't throw food away because you didn't remember to eat it in time. - ⏲ Know for how long something has been open or stored. - 🥑 Consume your fruits and vegetables at their best, avoiding eating them last minute. - 🤔 Remember when you stored those leftovers in the fridge or frozen your food. Here are five links to redeem a free copy of Kiff on the App Store for those fast fingers out there. Grab one while they last! https://kiff.app/t/?c=Y7R9K63HMREE https://kiff.app/t/?c=4EFKJ9NFF64M https://kiff.app/t/?c=6LW6WWMY4AJN https://kiff.app/t/?c=ANH64AXLXHWA https://kiff.app/t/?c=Y7XTXHPE64W7 If you weren't lucky to get a free copy, to celebrate the launch, the app is now 25% off. This offer will be available until the end of the month. We hope this app will make your life a little bit easier. We have some exciting new features coming down the roadmap that we are eager to share. It's been quite a ride, and we have learned a lot while building the app, the website, and the whole process of launching it. We will be here for a while, replying to all your questions. So please leave us feedback or ask us anything you want to know in the comments below. 👇
Extremely useful to avoid wasting food!
@jorgebastida Happy to hear you find it useful! 🙂
