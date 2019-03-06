Log InSign up
Kidpography

Save your children’s calligraphy forever

We love our childrens and design. We've built an app to digitize our children's handwriting. You can download and install the font, create cards online with your typography and customize emotional gifts for friends and family.

Reviews

Javier Crocco Mendez
Marcelo Vidal
Román Rodríguez
  • Marcelo Vidal
    Marcelo Vidal
    Pros: 

    Excelente herramienta para conservar recuerdos.

    Cons: 

    Quizás no muchos la conozcan,

    Es una buena herramienta para diseñadores.

    Marcelo Vidal has used this product for one week.
Toni SorianoMaker@toni_soriano
Hello guys! any question ?!
Dominic Monn
Dominic Monn@dqmonn1 · Maker & ML Engineer
@toni_soriano What's up with the name? 😬
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@toni_soriano You may have a branding problem 😂😅
