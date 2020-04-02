Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Sarah Quesada
Hunter
Kidpofy is offering the access to their tool completely for free to help parents locked down with their little ones during this Covid-19 situation. It's a nice idea to have them entertained and learn together to write saving that handwriting as a font and send beautiful cards to family and friends to cheer them up during such blue days :) What do you think about this initiative? are you locked down with your kids? are you struggling keeping them busy? Tell me how are you spending time together in these days!
Upvote (2)Share
just wow! 😮 It's a great idea and an amazing execution. Beautiful website, super polished product. Congrats on the launch, wish you all the success!
UpvoteShare
Really great idea! I'm already wait it!
UpvoteShare