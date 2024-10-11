  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Kick
    Kick

    Kick

    Accounting software, that does the work for you

    Free Options
    Backed by OpenAI, Kick is a personal bookkeeper made for the modern Entrepreneur or Accountant who wants to automate their business life. Kick is free to use–or pays for itself.
    Launched in
    Fintech
    Artificial Intelligence
    Accounting
     by
    Kick
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    GPT-4 by OpenAI
    Pinecone
    Cursor
    About this launch
    Kick
    KickAccounting software, that does the work for you
    1review
    132
    followers
    Kick by
    Kick
    was hunted by
    Kevin William David
    in Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Accounting. Made by
    Conrad Wadowski
    ,
    Adrian Ślipko
    ,
    Andrew Roth
    ,
    Yoni Lerner
    ,
    Peter Potapov
    ,
    Jared Loman
    ,
    Paco de Leon
    and
    Echo Zhong
    . Featured on October 17th, 2024.
    Kick
    is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Kick's first launch.
    Upvotes
    65
    Vote chart
    Comments
    9
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -