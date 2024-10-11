Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Kick
Kick
Accounting software, that does the work for you
Visit
Upvote 65
8 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Backed by OpenAI, Kick is a personal bookkeeper made for the modern Entrepreneur or Accountant who wants to automate their business life. Kick is free to use–or pays for itself.
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Accounting
by
Kick
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Kick
Accounting software, that does the work for you
1
review
132
followers
Follow for updates
Kick by
Kick
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Accounting
. Made by
Conrad Wadowski
,
Adrian Ślipko
,
Andrew Roth
,
Yoni Lerner
,
Peter Potapov
,
Jared Loman
,
Paco de Leon
and
Echo Zhong
. Featured on October 17th, 2024.
Kick
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Kick's first launch.
Upvotes
65
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report