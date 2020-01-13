Kiara Translation

SmartNews started using Kiara(スマートニュース様にKiaraを導入いただきました) An exciting announcement with successful startup We are very excited to announce that SmartNews stated using Kiara. SmartNews is a very popular news app in smartphone. https://www.smartnews.com/en/ Since they have a diverse team in different locations, Kiara can leverage their productivity. They have offices in Tokyo, Shanghai, SanFrancisco, Palo Alto, and New York.