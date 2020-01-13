  1. Home
  2.  → Kiara Translation

Kiara Translation

Real-time language translation for Slack for 100 languages

Kiara is Slack plugin available for real-time translation. It functions in 100 languages. We make it easy for anyone to communicate on Slack regardless of language preference.
神戸市が国内外のスタートアップを強力支援する「500 KOBE ACCELERATOR」 | TechCrunch Japan神戸市と500 Startupsが組んだアクセラレーションプログラム「 500 KOBE ACCELERATOR 」のデモデイが12月11日、東京・御茶ノ水で開催された。500 KOBE ACCELERATORとは、神戸から世界へはばたくスタートアップのためのアクセラレーションプログラム。500 ...
SmartNews started using Kiara(スマートニュース様にKiaraを導入いただきました)An exciting announcement with successful startup We are very excited to announce that SmartNews stated using Kiara. SmartNews is a very popular news app in smartphone. https://www.smartnews.com/en/ Since they have a diverse team in different locations, Kiara can leverage their productivity. They have offices in Tokyo, Shanghai, SanFrancisco, Palo Alto, and New York.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Daisuke Ishii 石井 大輔
Daisuke Ishii 石井 大輔
Maker
Pro
Hello & こんにちは. I'm Daisuke. The founder of Kiara. Kiara is Slack plugin available for real-time translation. It functions in 100 languages. We are making it easy for anyone to communicate on Slack regardless of language preference. When Japanese companies outsource software development to Vietnam, they spend so much money and time to hire human translators and to copy & paste Google translations. Kiara can kill all these costs & processes. We can boost web development company's productivity. With Kiara, 7 billion people on earth can communicate with each other in their mother tongues without stress. Kiara can make the world much smaller. Kiara is priced at $35/month per Slack workspace, making it 95% cheaper than a human translator. Hope you like Kiara. I appreciate your feedback.
UpvoteShare