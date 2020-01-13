Kiara Translation

Discussion
Daisuke Ishii 石井 大輔
Hello & こんにちは. I'm Daisuke. The founder of Kiara. Kiara is Slack plugin available for real-time translation. It functions in 100 languages. We are making it easy for anyone to communicate on Slack regardless of language preference. When Japanese companies outsource software development to Vietnam, they spend so much money and time to hire human translators and to copy & paste Google translations. Kiara can kill all these costs & processes. We can boost web development company's productivity. With Kiara, 7 billion people on earth can communicate with each other in their mother tongues without stress. Kiara can make the world much smaller. Kiara is priced at $35/month per Slack workspace, making it 95% cheaper than a human translator. Hope you like Kiara. I appreciate your feedback.
