Khoj
Khoj helps you find the items in your enormous Figma file.
Khoj makes it easier to find the frames and components in your enormous Figma file. Search for the file and it will take you there. Oh did I tell you that it will store your latest search history? One less click :)
an hour ago
Discussion
Chandra Shekhar
Maker
Hey folks, please try the product and I hope you liked it. Share your thoughts and suggest any improvements. I'll be launching the new version soon.
2 hours ago
