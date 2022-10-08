Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
KhataBuddy
Ranked #15 for today
KhataBuddy
Invoicing, payments, inventory and e-commerce
Visit
Upvote 4
35% Discount on all plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
KhataBuddy is an online accounting software for enterprises. It not only features invoicing, but also offer payments collection within same platform and other features like inventory management, marketing campaigns and GST filings.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Accounting
by
KhataBuddy
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
KhataBuddy
Invoicing, Payments, Inventory and Ecommerce
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
KhataBuddy by
KhataBuddy
was hunted by
Naveen Kumar
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Accounting
. Made by
Naveen Kumar
. Featured on October 9th, 2022.
KhataBuddy
is not rated yet. This is KhataBuddy's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#240
Report