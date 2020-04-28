Keyword Surfer
Get search volumes & keyword data directly in Google.
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Lucjan Suski
Maker
Hey Hunters! I'm Lucjan, CTO at Surfer and maker of the keyword extension. This one is exciting for me – we squeezed a lot of data from our paid tools into a free Chrome extension. If you enjoyed the first version of Keyword Surfer, I believe you'll LOVE this one. We improved the interface, added databases for 70 countries, and new data points. This is what you get with every search you conduct in Google: - Search volume for your primary keyword - Lots of related keywords, with their volumes and similarity score - Clipboard to quickly access keywords you found useful - Estimated traffic of each top-ranking domain - Word count for top-ranking pages - Number of exact keywords used on top-ranking pages - Cost per click (CPC) for your primary keyword Keyword Surfer is free and will remain free forever. That means that businesses that cannot afford to invest in yet another tool, especially now, will be able to perform effective keyword research and evaluate keyword difficulty without leaving Google. Give it a go and let us know what you think. We will improve the extension based on your feedback so share your thoughts in the comments below 🙈
Upvote (5)Share
Love you tool! We use it to improve our pages
Upvote (3)Share
@olya_zabalkanskaya thanks for such nice words. I hope you'll like Keyword Surfer as well 🏄♂️🚀
Awesome idea! Gonna try it :)
Upvote (1)Share
@david_bistiak thanks for giving us a shot. Let me know how you like it.
I love the tool very much
Upvote (1)Share
The new interface from @michal_porada is really something!
Maker