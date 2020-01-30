Discussion
Arjun Sethi
Cryptocurrencies are decentralized and trustless by nature. There's a lot of important technology being built in crypto, but it's hard to learn which projects matter in the space because you can't know what information to trust. Keysheet helps you filter through the noise via expert reviews.
@arjunsethi thanks arjun!
@peterkwang @olivier_breton and i built keysheet as a way to learn more about crypto. what fascinated us was all of the competing narratives and the various factions around crypto. it reminded us more of art than of technology, in some ways, and that inspired us to build keysheet, which aggregates expert takes on what crypto is and what it can become. we'd love for folks to check it out and let us know how we can improve the product!
Thanks for hunting Keysheet @arjunsethi! We built Keysheet when we were learning about crypto because there wasn’t an easy way to keep up with different projects without obsessively checking Twitter every day. One thing we'd found was that crypto is a pretty divisive place. You get a lot of blatant shilling alongside strong and often conflicting viewpoints. With Keysheet, we wanted to curate expert analysis on crypto and put it into a single place to help you form your own opinions. Our curation narrows the set of people who you can 'trust' and then you can take a deeper dive to learn how they think about crypto and see what affiliations they have. Would love to hear feedback from the community and answer any questions you might have!