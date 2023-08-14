Products
Keyri

Keyri

Risk-Based Authentication for Consumer Accounts

Free Options
Embed
Keyri's risk-based authentication solution provides real time signals for fraud determination by monitoring high risk user events across devices, sessions, and locations, with customizable risk rules for fraud management.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Security
 by
Keyri
About this launch
Keyri
0
reviews
11
followers
Keyri
was hunted by
Zain Azeem
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Security. Made by
Zain Azeem
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Keyri's first launch.
