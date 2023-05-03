Products
Keyp
Keyp
Web3 Onboarding Solved.
Improve onboarding and payments in your games & apps effortlessly with OAuth logins and credit card transactions. Use simple API calls to verify users, create, transfer & airdrop assets.
Launched in
API
Games
Web3
by
Keyp
About this launch
Keyp
Web3 Onboarding Solved.
Keyp by
Keyp
was hunted by
Sascha Mombartz
in
API
,
Games
,
Web3
. Made by
Sascha Mombartz
,
Joseph Schiarizzi
,
Patrick Gallagher
,
Jacob
,
Mathew Mozaffari
and
Maria Bressler
. Featured on May 4th, 2023.
Keyp
is not rated yet. This is Keyp's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
