Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Corey Maylone
Maker
Hello! We work in a medium-sized company full of services and operations, program management, product development, and business development teams that all are working together in a reasonably flat structure to deliver products and services for our customers. Frequently we have status meetings and various touch-points to keep all the teams moving forward. Working synchronously with so many cross-functional groups can be cumbersome, and it is easy to lose focus. We built Keyory to help us ensure that our essential questions get answered via scheduled emails to specific recipients. These emails are aggregated and then sent back to the person who requested it. Some example use cases include: * As a team leader — Is there anything you’d like me to specifically address to the team during our weekly status meeting? * As a sales manager — What feedback did you hear from customers this week about our product? * As a product owner — What do you think should be our top 5 priorities for the next 3 sprints? * As a scrum master — Is there anything that is currently blocking your objectives? * As a DevOps Engineer— What should we cover during next week’s DevOps guild, are you struggling with any infrastructure related issues?
UpvoteShare