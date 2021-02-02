discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Cameron
Maker
Aspiring Full Stack Developer
🎈
Hello friends. I'm showcasing what I have made over the past 5-6 months called Keyma.sh - this project was originally inspired by other typing games including TypeRacer and 10FastFingers. I wanted to provide a more competitive typing experience for the more hardcore typing community and decided to battle this project as the goal was to get away from building the same login/register with some static page type projects. This project was originally built using AngularJS and PHP but was later moved to React & Node both using TypeScript. I knew nothing about TypeScript or React prior so this was a very unique project and still to this day is a unique project. Keyma.sh currently ships with an instant matchmaking system, a "custom" match system where you can play with your friends. We also have weekly tournaments that has prizing such as Discord Nitro and finally we have a Learning Center. We will be releasing our Ranked matchmaking on February 7th/2021. If anyone has any questions let me know, a friend suggested this site to me a long time ago but never really got around to it until I announced our Ranked matchmaking earlier this morning.
Share