Keyboard Sounds
Add sound effects to your typing experience.
Keyboard Sounds is a tool that runs in your system tray and plays sound effects when you type on your keyboard. It comes with a variety of sound profiles to choose from, and you can even create your own custom profiles.
Launched in
Custom Keyboards
Open Source
GitHub
by
Keyboard Sounds by
was hunted by
Nathan
in
Custom Keyboards
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
Nathan
. Featured on August 16th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Keyboard Sounds's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
