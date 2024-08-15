  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Keyboard Sounds
    Keyboard Sounds

    Keyboard Sounds

    Add sound effects to your typing experience.

    Free
    Keyboard Sounds is a tool that runs in your system tray and plays sound effects when you type on your keyboard. It comes with a variety of sound profiles to choose from, and you can even create your own custom profiles.
    Launched in
    Custom Keyboards
    Open Source
    GitHub
     by
    Keyboard Sounds
    About this launch
    Keyboard Sounds
    Keyboard SoundsAdd sound effects to your typing experience.
    0
    reviews
    12
    followers
    Keyboard Sounds by
    Keyboard Sounds
    was hunted by
    Nathan
    in Custom Keyboards, Open Source, GitHub. Made by
    Nathan
    . Featured on August 16th, 2024.
    Keyboard Sounds
    is not rated yet. This is Keyboard Sounds's first launch.
    Upvotes
    12
    Vote chart
    Comments
    4
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -