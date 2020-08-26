Keyboard Notes

discussion
Hi PH! 👋 I'm proud to introduce the product I've been working on for some time now. The idea came out of frustration with other note taking apps making everything so hard. All I wanted was a app where I got to keep my hands on the keyboard through the entire time. When deciding to build this, l set these 3 criteria for a note taking app: 1. 100% Keyboard accessible 2. Notes stored online 3. Not having to push and pull with Git Checkout the website here (https://keyboardnotes.io) and feel free to DM me at twitter (https://twitter.com/albingroen) if you have any questions or want to contribute to building this thing! Thank you all 🎉
It would be nice if user can try the application without login in first.
@boringofwords Great idea, I'll add it to the roadmap! 👍
Nice tool, a few 'notes' though ;) Apart from the variable in the localStorage, there is no apparent way to open the shortcuts palette on the right if you don't know the shortcut key Editing a note's title is not easily done via the keyboard Deleting a note is too easy, and can be done by mistake (Maybe double-tap the shortcut to delete a note after a visual indication?
@johan_aspeling Thanks so much for the feedback, really appreciated 🙂