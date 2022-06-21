Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Key Models
Ranked #14 for today
Key Models
Top models and frameworks simplified
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Key Models is a unique collection of business models and frameworks that are fantastic thinking tools that can help you navigate organizations more effectively. Discover new models and frameworks and how to use them.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Education
by
Key Models
Follow for updates
About this launch
Key Models
Boost performance, prepare for change and implement effective strategies
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Key Models by
Key Models
was hunted by
Manuel Ariza
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Education
. Made by
Manuel Ariza
. Featured on June 21st, 2022.
Key Models
is not rated yet. This is Key Models's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#25
Report