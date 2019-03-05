KettleBell Connect

The JAXJOX KettlebellConnect is a smart kettlebell that allows you to add or drop weight in seconds, saving you time and space, so you can work out anywhere.
6 weights in one place.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@rrhoover you might think this is interesting
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
@aaronoleary I'm not a kettle bell person. But cc'ing @mscccc!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@mscccc @rrhoover I'd love if this could be applied to other workout tools!
