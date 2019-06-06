Log InSign up
KetoFoodist: Keto Food search engine

Find keto-friendly foods at restaurants, stores, and brands

I created this "search engine" when I needed a way to quickly find keto-friendly foods at restaurants, stores, and from brands. I've added enhancements such as search filters, suggested keywords and brands, and autocomplete to make searching easier.
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
This is great! Can you do brands too? Ie) BirchBenders pancake mix? It'll help so much because I think most people are too lazy (read: me 🙋) to read the ingredient list and go one by one to figure out if it's keto-friendly. Just a friendly suggestion... Thanks for building this!
Jermaine Holmes
Maker
@nassaraf Yeah, brands are possible. You can actually start typing "birch benders" and you'll see it in the auto-complete list. If PH allows this link to be shared, here's the link to the search results: https://ketofoodist.com/?s=Birch...
KD
@jermaine_holmes Thiis is amazing my friend! Thanks for creating this!
Jermaine Holmes
Maker
@kaivandave I'm glad and grateful that you find value in it!
Jermaine Holmes
Maker
I was shopping in a supermarket, just starting the keto diet, and wanted to quickly know which foods were keto-friendly. I thought finding low-carb foods wouldn't have been difficult but I was wrong. Almost anything I wanted to buy contained a lot of carbs! I searched Google to see if there was a site where I could at least get suggestions or some sort of comparison but I didn't find any at the time. So I created this website, for myself in the beginning. It helped lessen my search times, but I thought about making it better and then making it public with improved user-friendly features. I hope you find it useful. I plan to add more content, adding more foods, and profile individuals who've successfully integrated the ketogenic diet into their lives.
