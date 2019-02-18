Keto Meal Plans

Simple meal plans for busy people who want to eat healthy, without spending ages cooking food. Meals take less than 15 minutes to make, and use just 5 ingredients. So you can save time and money, while eating delicious meals designed by expert nutritionists.
Joel RunyonMaker@joelrunyon · Founder, Impossible X
Hey guys! Creator here! We launched our new meal planning software in beta with Paleo, AIP late last year and today we're going live with the software along with a brand-new keto version of our meal planner. Lots of meal plans out there source recipes from all sorts of bloggers and places online. That’s great, but sometimes it ends up meaning you have super-complicated recipes that aren’t standardized and just too complicated for people in a hurry. Our plans come with a 15 minute, 5 ingredient guarantee that you can make them in under 15 minutes and with less than 5 ingredients - so you can make delicious food and get on with your life and don't have to worry about random 3 hour recipes, or foreign ingredients you've never heard of showing up in your recipes. Our new software lets people dynamically build custom meal plans specifically for them, scale them based on who you're cooking for and remove ingredients for picky eaters and allergies. On top of that - we have a one-click integration that lets you add your shopping cart to Amazon Fresh, Instacart or one of our other partners and get your groceries for the week automatically delivered to your door so you never have to go to the grocery store again! I'm happy to answer any questions you guys might have!
