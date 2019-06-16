Reviews
Discussion
Maker
manne pyykkö
Keigo – Mutual Understanding Assisted by AI Keigo is here to help you to be the best version of yourself. In case you have an important interview, a first date or a social event. Imagine what your life will be like when you connect just a little better with the people you meet? Keigo brings applied psychological insights for everyone. It combines social styles, personal advice, other peoples´ perceptions and artificial intelligence – and provides an easy user experience.
2 UpvotesShare