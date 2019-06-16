Log InSign up
Human interaction assisted by AI

Keigo is an app that uses AI assisted psychometrics to visualize how your personality traits differ to a counterpart. Using Keigo’s proprietary algorithms and the power of IBM Watson artificial intelligence, Keigo assesses personality types via social media.
The Backstory of KeigoKeigo is originally Japanese, meaning honorific speech. Elsewhere, Keigo refers to listener-friendly speech - often aided by Keigo app. Both Keigo's are based on situational flexibility, communication and interpersonal skill. Frankly: we must weigh our words based on our surroundings and other people. There are many situations in Japanese culture, which call for utilization of Keigo.
Keigo Is Now Available On iOS & Android!We are very happy to share that the highly anticipated Keigo iOS and Android apps are now LIVE. Using Keigo's proprietary algorithms and the power of IBM Watson artificial intelligence, Keigo assesses personality types via social media footprint or any written text, which is then passed through AI to give an amazingly accurate representation of how they stand against others.
Keigo – Mutual Understanding Assisted by AI   Keigo is here to help you to be the best version of yourself. In case you have an important interview, a first date or a social event. Imagine what your life will be like when you connect just a little better with the people you meet?   Keigo brings applied psychological insights for everyone. It combines social styles, personal advice, other peoples´ perceptions and artificial intelligence – and provides an easy user experience.
