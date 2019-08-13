Log InSign up
The 2-in-1 fertility tracking kegel wearable

kegg is the first 2-in-1 connected device to help women conceive naturally, faster. The wearable doubles as a kegel trainer to help strengthen the pelvic floor.
Startup Battlefield Competition - Kegg | Disrupt SF 2018Kegg is a consumer health company helping women conceive naturally faster, and at the same time access affordable fertility guidance. We took advantage of existing medical technology and made it accessible outside of hospitals. Apart from fertility, this will (finally) provide women with access to natural birth control.
WoW Woman in Fem Tech | Kristina Cahojova, founder and CEO at kegg - WOMEN OF WEARABLESOur pre-seed round, our participation at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2018 , and receiving the TrendForward award at CES 2019 have been rewarding milestones for us. Nevertheless, what I value the most are the positive reactions we get from women in our Beta program. What are the challenges of being an entrepreneur in the niche you are in?
Kegg tracks your fertility by measuring vaginal mucus with a kegel ballThe fertility market is projected to be worth more than $30 billion by 2025, and today on the Disrupt Startup Battlefield stage, a new device called the Kegg, a Bluetooth-connected silicone kegel ball that monitors mucus to help determine a woman's fertility by being inserted for no more than...
Meet The Women's Health Companies Disrupting The Wearable SpaceMother's Day marked the beginning of National Women's Health Week (NWHW), an initiative by the U.S. Department of Health aimed at raising awareness about issues that affect women, and inviting them to take the time to practice self-care. Proper nutrition, exercising and preventive well-woman visits are key recommended practices.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Wing Vasiksiri
Wing Vasiksiri
Hunter
I've been observing from the sidelines how hard this team has been working to get the product up to this point. Super impressed with the love and care they've put into getting this campaign live. I'm very excited to be the one to hunt this product and share it with everyone here!
Kristina Cahojova
Kristina Cahojova
Maker
Hey Hunters! Kristina here, Founder and CEO of kegg. Very excited to be able to share our wearable with you all. Today we have drones, autonomous cars, and yet, women are still being told to access their fertile window and cyclical insight by using their...fingers. There are no fertility monitors in the market that were accurate and convenient, so I built one and put it in a vibrating kegel device to help women strengthen their pelvic floor too. This process takes approx. 2 minutes and can be used at home, on an as-need basis. kegg is the first medical consumer device to sense changes in a woman's cervical fluid to detect her full fertile window up to 7 days in advance. Our beta testers find that kegg allows them and their male partners to plan ahead and maximize their chances of conception without the added stress. We just launched on Indiegogo yesterday and would love your help in bringing our product to life! Check out our campaign and please help spread the word: http://bit.ly/2N0fZ1b Let me know if you have any questions, I'm happy to help :)
