WoW Woman in Fem Tech | Kristina Cahojova, founder and CEO at kegg - WOMEN OF WEARABLES Our pre-seed round, our participation at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2018 , and receiving the TrendForward award at CES 2019 have been rewarding milestones for us. Nevertheless, what I value the most are the positive reactions we get from women in our Beta program. What are the challenges of being an entrepreneur in the niche you are in?