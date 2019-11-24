Discussion
Aditya Gopal Ganguly
Maker
One of the biggest announcements during this WWDC was the app store coming to Watch OS. Developers can now make apps for Apple Watch without the dependency on an iPhone app. This opens up a lot of new possibilities. Watch first apps are going to revolutionise the Apple Watch and Kegel Coach hopefully turns out to be one of them. Kegel is an on-the-go exercise and you definitely don't need to take out your phone for the same. Easy and excellent way to get started with Kegel. Do multiple types of exercises, track your daily and overall progress. The app puts a coach on your wrist. Would love to share codes for people who want to try. Just DM :)
