The White Glove Detailer
I’ve been using this service for my Mobile Detailing business, Caitlin is great. Thank you Paul Koullick for truly creating something that is needed
Maker
@the_white_glove_detailer Thank you for the kind words! We're always trying to make our service more helpful. Let us know if there's ever anything you need!
Caitlin is great! She’s been very helpful in locating all of my business expenses and making it easy to file my taxes.
Maker
Thank you for hunting us, @katmanalac !! Today, Keeper Tax (YC W19) is launching a new tax filing software the first tax filing software designed for freelancers. Since day 1, customers have been complaining about having to then type their write-offs, manually, into traditional tax software. This can literally take hours. With this new tax filing service, we've redesigned the whole tax software experience for people with 1099 income. * Automatically finds, and applies tax deductible expenses * Supports all common income & credits * $89 for Federal & State Ask us anything!
