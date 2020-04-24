Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews
Farhan Mustafa
Maker
Hey Product Hunt Fam! ( and thanks for sharing @kevin! ) 📊 Last August we launched a search engine for charts and graphs on PH. We listened to tons of feedback from the community and heard the bigger pain was finding content across their own files - like slides, charts, diagrams, key text blurbs, tables and more. 🛠So we built Keeper.fyi, a ML-powered cloud search tool with visual-first UX. Find and organize what you need faster without opening a file. 👀 😍 Right now our beta customers (like the New York Times and Gatekeeper) include sales, marketing and strategy teams that are saving tens of hours each week, finding and sharing the right content. 🚨🗄📈 As builders and entrepreneurs ourselves battling challenges, today we're launching a public sandbox filled with searchable COVID-related reports, studies and articles. Just click “Try the Demo” on our landing page. We've included hundreds of reports and content from 75+ credible sources. This includes market outlooks for major industries; Consumer sentiment and spend; Enterprise leaders sentiment and spend planning; CARES Act and PPP guidance; VC funding and investing trends for startups; and lots more. Drop any questions, feedback or comments below. We trust you to lead us in the right direction :) Thanks, Farhan
Upvote (11)Share
This is great! I spend way too much time trying to figure out what file I saved something in.
Upvote (7)Share
@zach_blank thanks Zach! If there's anything we can do to help you find it, let us know :)
Great product, massively helpful
Upvote (6)Share
@aristotelisjohnson Thanks Adam! Let us know how we can make it better!
Upvote (2)Share
I got access to the beta about a month ago, and have been using it nonstop since. It's been hugely valuable and saved me a lot of time trying to wade through documents. It's been especially helpful as we've moved to remote working, and I can't ask other team members if they have an image handy. I've also found documents that I forgot I had by linking my folder. Love it!
Upvote (6)Share
Maker
@kourtney_bitterly We can't thank you enough for being an early adopter and providing invaluable feedback!