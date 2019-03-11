Stop overpaying on taxes! Keeper helps freelancers and 1099 contractors automatically find tax write offs throughout the year. We monitor your purchase history in real time to find business expenses, and notify you via text.
David KangMaker@dkang009 · Keeper Tax | YC W19
Hey everyone, we're super stoked to be featured on product hunt! Let us know what you think of Keeper. Paul and I will be hanging out here all day.
Paul KoullickMaker@paulkoullick
Thanks for hunting us Kat! We started Keeper because we realized that 1099 contractors and gig workers are all overpaying on taxes by thousands of dollars because they miss simple write offs like phone bills, home office, or business travel. Keeper automatically finds tax write offs for you. We monitor your purchases in real time to identify business expenses and notify you via text. At tax time, save thousands of dollars. We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on Keeper! The economy of the future is increasingly moving towards gig work and self-employment, and we want to make sure no one is being left behind on taxes.
Justin Mabee@jmabeebiz · Squarespace Specialist. Philadelphia.
I've been using Keeper for the past couple of months, and I love how seamlessly it works. It's easy to get set up, I had no problems during the entire setup process getting my accounts connected, and then Keeper got to work! I get regular text messages asking me to confirm if something I spent was a business expense or not, and over time, those questions will become less and less important, because they'll learn my behaviors. Several items on my bills that they see, they don't even ask about because they know what I do and how I do it, and they understand my systems. Keeper really works!
Paul KoullickMaker@paulkoullick
Hey @jmabeebiz ! Yep, once we ask about a recurring bill once we know how to categorize it in the future :) Thanks for the comment, and thanks for using Keeper!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
As freelancing continues to grow in popularity, something like this is increasingly useful. @paulkoullick, I'm curious what's next on the roadmap beyond tax write offs. This seems like a strong wedge into other financial services for contractors.
Paul KoullickMaker@paulkoullick
Hey @rrhoover! Longer term, we see ourselves as the modern financial advisor. Lots of financial services suck for contractors -- loans, mortgages, insurance, retirement accounts -- when you try to walk into a traditional bank, they see any employment that is not W2 as a RISK and give you shit terms. At Keeper, we know that 1099 income can be just as consistent. Our users know how to hustle when they need to! That said, we have to start by being awesome at taxes. Taxes are a HUGE painpoint and an opportunity to put money back in people's pockets. We only get the right to do more if our customers LOVE us already.
