Keep Your City Smiling

Sam Eitzen
Maker
Hey everyone, this is a different type of product post, but I think it's worth a shot. My team and I are based in Seattle, one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak in the USA. Our day-to-day business relied on events to exist. We operate a photo booth and selfie stand rental company for events around the country. Four weeks ago, however, we started seeing sales plummet and cancelations pour in. Three months of revenue (and growing) evaporated. We went from an Inc. 500 company last year to wondering if we’d survive this one. To save our company and our team’s jobs, we realized we needed to pivot, fast. So last Monday, the 16th of March, we got to work. In 4 days we went from concept to launch with www.keepyourcitysmiling.com, a gift box initiative to help struggling small businesses stay afloat, including our own.
Love the Seattle box idea - retail is *really* hurting up here right now. So many great, small artisan shops I'd love to support.
Awesome work on this guys
Love this idea! This is such a great way to help our communities thrive in this hard time.
Amazing!!!