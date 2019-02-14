Log InSign up
Keep Everything

An app to save entire web pages to Dropbox

Keep Everything saves web pages to Dropbox so you can read them later. It can save all or just a portion of web page as well as data from other applications(Twitter, YouTube, Pocket, and ReadKit and with Dropbox sync between the OS X and iOS version, your data is accessible wherever and whenever you need it.

Hunter
Magneto
Magneto
Magneto
MagnetoHunter@furziadmi · Lawyer Dude from Delhi , India
had been looking to archive my notes on the web and own the data . Pocket doesn't really lets you do that
Andrew Milchem
Andrew Milchem@andrewmilchem
Sorry, couldn't get past the really, really irritating 'music' in the product showcasing videos.
