Home
→
Product
→
Keep
Ranked #19 for today
Keep
Alerting, by developers, for developers
Simple Alerting CLI tool, built-in providers (e.g., sentry/datadog or slack/pagerduty), easy-to-learn YAML workflows (GitHub Actions-like syntax), freedom from vendor lock-in, 100% open sourced, free forever.
Launched in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
GitHub
by
Keep
About this launch
Keep
Alerting. By developers, for developers.
Keep by
Keep
was hunted by
Tal Borenstein
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
GitHub
. Made by
Tal Borenstein
and
Shahar Glazner
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
Keep
is not rated yet. This is Keep's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
5
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#20
