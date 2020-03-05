Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
KEA
KEA
AI-Based Learning Experience Platform
Android
iPhone
+ 2
KEA is an AI-based Learning Experience Platform that can be used across industries to personalize workplace learning and employee training programs.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
How can Technology Continue to Create Blue Oceans for Companies? - KEA Blog
In 2005, a revolution began in business strategy making, with the launch of the book, The Blue Ocean Strategy , by Professors Rénee Mauborgne and W. Chan Kim. The book put forth a novel concept - trying to carve a niche out for yourself in a crowded market isn't always the best way to succeed in business.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send