Kdan Mobile PDF Reader
Hello Product Hunters! Hope everyone is going well! We are super excited to be launching our iconic PDF Reader on Product Hunt today, can’t wait! PDF Reader was created to meet your everyday document needs. Whether you’re using a smartphone, tablet, or desktop on any platforms, there’s no problem at all. That said, it’s everything you need to be productive! Here are some feature highlights: • Easily work with PDFs across iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 devices. Over 60M+ users worldwide. • Edit text in PDF (available for Mac). • OCR scans and PDFs • Sign PDF contracts and agreements by singing on the screen and the trackpad. • Convert PDF to Microsoft Office, iWorks, ePub, text, and image files. • Protect PDFs with passwords and watermarks. PDF decryption is also included. • Combine multiple PDFs into one PDF and split large PDF into small pieces. • Get documents from camera, email attachments, mainstream cloud services (e.g. OneDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox) and support to share a file link via web browser. Ready to kick off your exciting journey with this effective, cross-platform PDF Reader? We would love to get your feedback and answer any question you might have, any comment is appreciated! Thanks a lot for taking the time to read this and have a wonderful day.
The legendary PDF Reader by KdanMobile — now on ProductHunt 😻Passing on the baton to the team!
@ray_lee1115 Thanks for the feedback. We're happy to see you like PDF Reader! Happy annotating!
Man have I had endless issues with PDF editing before. Normally I dump it into Photoshop but still it's a pain to work with. This looks great!
