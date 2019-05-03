KCards: Seamlessly Increase your network.
kcards is a one stop replacement for paper cards. kcards helps you to easily share your cards with other users and get real time analytics on the shared cards
Karan Pratap Singh
Hey...I am Karan, a 19-year-old developer behind this app. It's a simple app which lets you create a "card" and share it with others easily...And get analytics about how many people saw it. - There are several plus points like the person you're sharing to doesn't require the app, he can view your card on online using his browser... - It is helpful for professionals that share multiple cards daily. - They can keep track of how many people they shared with using the Timeline Feature. - Also available is a feature to auto-fill your cards using Machine Learning (In testing). Note: This app is currently in testing if you face any bugs then feel free to report it via app's bug report section or create an issue on Github. Currently not working for many international phone numbers. Thank You :D
