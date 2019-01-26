kboard is a custom Keyboard for Android that lets you send words, phrases, a set of commands or even text from the Internet - in a single click!
ArjunMaker@adgad · Web Developer
kboard started off a a simple idea - a keyboard that just lets you send "K." as a response. It has since grown (kind of accidentally) to be a powerful, customisable productivity tool that can be used alongside your regular keyboard. Each key is customisable, and can be either text or a set of commands to execute. It can now even get some data from the internet and send it as a message - all in one tap of a key! In fact, I've been creating my own HTTP endpoints on Glitch - meaning that I can add functionality to the keyboard without doing any app release. Examples of uses are: * storing repetitive messages (e.g. happy birthday) * easy access to things like emoji or ಠ_ಠ * retrieve and send an answer from Wolfram Alpha * convert a song title to a Youtube video * convert search terms into site-specific searches. More examples of use (and a list of available commands) on the wiki - https://github.com/adgad/kboard/... I would love to hear about any other ideas people have that I haven't thought of!
