KB Elementor

Dibyajyoti Panda
Currently it includes 2 widgets and counting. It will surely give you a SEO boost. Fundamentally It is a drag and drop plugin and depends upon Elementor Page Builder. 1. TOC Headings. Creates a nice table of content for heading tags customizable by Elementor Page Builder 2. TOC Posts. Creates a table of content of posts grouped by their respective categories / terms / taxonomies. It also provides the facility to create and reorder posts and terms from both frontend and backend. 3. Reading meter, Post widget, rating widget are all the necessary widgets required for a blogger and for SEO boost is my future plan to include in it. https://github.com/dbjpanda/kb-e... https://wordpress.org/plugins/kb... This is my first Wordpress plugin and as of now It has gained more than 150 downloads and 30 active installations in a few weeks. I am sure you will love it. It is completely open source. Feel free to do some contribution if you are a developer.
