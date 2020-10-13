discussion
Good morning Hunters! I am excited to launch KaveXplorer - a top-down bullet hell dungeon crawler following a group of Xplorers seeking for the universe crystal. FEATURES: * Xplore the Kave as 4 playable Xplorers each with 21 unique abilities. * Xplore 3 stages of challenging procedurally generated dungeons with different * enemies and shrines. * Support keyboard and mouse. * Vibrant pixel art with a mysterious playing environment. * Unlock 16 achievements. The game is now available on Steam for $14.99 and a 15% launch discount. I hope you like it!
