KaveXplorer is a top-down bullet hell dungeon crawler following a group of Xplorers seeking for the universe crystal. Select your hero, defeat monsters, learn new abilities, get cursed, fate, and repeat until you survive the challenging series of floors.
EnderWings
Hunter
Indie Game Developer, Animator.
Good morning Hunters! I am excited to launch KaveXplorer - a top-down bullet hell dungeon crawler following a group of Xplorers seeking for the universe crystal. FEATURES: * Xplore the Kave as 4 playable Xplorers each with 21 unique abilities. * Xplore 3 stages of challenging procedurally generated dungeons with different * enemies and shrines. * Support keyboard and mouse. * Vibrant pixel art with a mysterious playing environment. * Unlock 16 achievements. The game is now available on Steam for $14.99 and a 15% launch discount. I hope you like it!
