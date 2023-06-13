Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
katiML
katiML
Chat with your data with GenAI 4 explainability
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Foundation models to help ML teams better understand their data at scale
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
katiML
Authsignal
Ad
Drop-in Authentication, build secure user flows in minutes.
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Is this something you'd use in your work? Why / why not?"
The makers of katiML
About this launch
katiML
Chat with your data with GenAI 4 explainability
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
katiML by
katiML
was hunted by
Farah Gasmi
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Farah Gasmi
,
Pierre Arnoux
,
Jacques Arnoux
and
Jerry Ng
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
katiML
is not rated yet. This is katiML's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report