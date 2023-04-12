Products
Katch
AI Call Assistant
Katch simplifies connecting with others. Jump on calls, get AI-powered Call Summaries, and use Smart Suggestions to find the best times to connect. It's perfect for busy individuals who want to stay connected without the hassle of scheduling.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Social Networking
by
Katch
About this launch
Katch
Katch - AI Call Assistant
Katch by
Katch
was hunted by
Alessandra Knight
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Alessandra Knight
,
Tomás Pérez
,
Iryna Betancourt
,
Stefan Bullones
,
Itunu Raimi
,
Bhavin Desai
,
Daniel Calderón
,
Paul Murphy
and
Todor Rusanov
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Katch
is not rated yet. This is Katch's first launch.
