katana.run
katana.run
Chop links, fast, easy and free
katana.run is the sassiest free online url shortner. It allows you to customize links and create your own shortened url library.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Social Media
,
Marketing
by
katana.run
About this launch
katana.run
Chop links, fast, easy and free!
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
katana.run by
katana.run
was hunted by
Maria Nario
in
Productivity
,
Social Media
,
Marketing
. Made by
Maria Nario
,
René Verdugo
and
Sofía Strauch
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
katana.run
is not rated yet. This is katana.run's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#76
