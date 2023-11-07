Products
This is the latest launch from Kastro
See Kastro’s previous launch →
Kastro 2.0
Kastro 2.0
Alternative to Intercom
Kastro offers a simple, budget-friendly all-in-one customer support solution where AI and people work better together.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Marketing
Tech
by
Kastro
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Kastro
The all-in-one customer support solution empowered by AI.
4
reviews
171
followers
Follow for updates
Kastro 2.0 by
Kastro
was hunted by
Mehrab
in
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Mehrab
. Featured on November 29th, 2023.
Kastro
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on August 28th, 2023.
Upvotes
9
Comments
9
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#114
