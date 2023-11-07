Products
This is the latest launch from Kastro
See Kastro’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Kastro 2.0

Kastro 2.0

Alternative to Intercom

Free Options
Embed
Kastro offers a simple, budget-friendly all-in-one customer support solution where AI and people work better together.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Marketing
Tech
 by
Kastro
About this launch
Kastro
KastroThe all-in-one customer support solution empowered by AI.
4reviews
171
followers
Kastro 2.0 by
Kastro
was hunted by
Mehrab
in Customer Communication, Marketing, Tech. Made by
Mehrab
. Featured on November 29th, 2023.
Kastro
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on August 28th, 2023.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#114