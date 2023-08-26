Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Kastro
Kastro
Create AI support agent on top of ChatGPT
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Use ChatGPT as Your Customer Support Operator and Say Goodbye to Support Costs 😊. Create an AI support agent to streamline customer support, reduce expenses, and boost revenue with 24/7 AI responses.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Kastro
Vanta
Ad
SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliance. Watch the demo
About this launch
Kastro
Create AI Support Agent on top of ChatGPT
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Kastro by
Kastro
was hunted by
Mehrab
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Mehrab
. Featured on August 28th, 2023.
Kastro
is not rated yet. This is Kastro's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report