Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Kastfy
Kastfy
Watch your favorite online videos on your Roku or Chromecast
Firefox Extensions
Chrome Extensions
+ 1
get it
UPVOTE
5
This extension allows you to watch your favorite online videos on your Roku & Chromecast. You just need to create an account on https://kastfy.com where you will be presented with very simple instructions to cast the videos.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
16 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send