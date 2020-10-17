Kasosio is the tinder for businesses. It's a platform where we match businesses with nearby suppliers and services they specifically need automatically in as fast as 30 seconds.
Explainer videos:
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Johannes Rommel Cortez
Maker
I'm the visionary CEO of Kasosio
🎈
Hi guys I'm the CEO and sole founder of Kasosio. Here's a few more details about my startup. Short Background: I started working on this platform when I found a huge gap with the B2B market during my ventures as an entrepreneur. As a small business owner I had a really hard time finding the right suppliers for my business since most of the platforms I use either don't have what I need or are trying to sell me supplies coming from a global source which I can't afford. IRL, nearby suppliers are hard to find since they opt not to use ads to cut costs since they do not reach the right audience anyway. This is why I decided to make a platform where businesses can easily connect with suppliers in a fast, simple, and efficient way. Features: - Personalized Matchmaking (Beta to be launched next week) - Realtime Map View* - Functional Rating System* - In-app Messaging System* - Payment System* - B2B Entity Interaction* - Simple User Interface* - Logistics System (Company Couriers)** * Under development **Planning stage Competitive Advantage: Matchmaking is precise and automatic. No need to search or find suppliers by yourself. Our AI knows what you need before you even know it. Users are also matched in a local scale (Nearby suppliers) meaning they no longer have to wait very long nor do they have to pay an exorbitant shipping fee. This has never been done before but we managed to make it work somehow (cheers to that). Explainer videos: * For B2C Entrepreneurs- * For B2B Entrepreneurs- * Prototype Demo Video- Stage/Progress: (Solo founder with a few outside help) -We have a prototype -We have a website -We are about to incorporate in Delaware -We have a well thought out business plan (Contact us if you want to see our pitchdeck) -We have communicated with a lot of potential users -We have applied to several incubators and accelerators including Y-Combinator, Tech Stars, Angel Pad (Fingers Crossed) -We are looking to test the matchmaking algorithm so we will launch our beta by next week on some countries in South East Asia under very specific industries. The app is under development and will be released before the end of the year. -Lastly, the app (which includes other features) has been under development for quite some time now. We are currently looking for: * Investors (Angel Round/Pre-Seed). We've been bootstrapping for a while now so outside investment would be a huge help. * Advisor/Mentor (We are willing to give equity) * Feedback about the concept will be very much appreciated (Though I received a lot by now through Startup school and Potential Users). * Potential Hires (We are hiring soon)
Share